Ricky M. Rodenberg | Obituary

Ricky Marvin Rodenberg, 59, of Fults, died Sept. 11, 2021, in St. Louis. He was born July 6, 1962, in Red Bud.

He is survived by his children Ashley (Bobby Wilson) Melvin, Kate (Matt) Buettner and Carrie (Jacob) Grueninger; grandchildren Anna, Sabrina, Henry, Aliviah, Kelsey and Griffin; mother Loretta Rodenberg (nee Rippelmeyer); sisters Brenda Mentel, Sandy (Ron) Julian and Shelly (Ken) Schneider; aunts; uncles; nieces; nephews; and cousins.

Ricky is preceded in death by his father Marvin E. Rodenberg; grandparents Albert and Katherine Rippelmeyer and Otto and Louisa Rodenberg; and nephew and niece Zachary and Erin Schneider.

Celebration of life to be held at a later date.

As an expression of sympathy the family prefers memorial contributions to family wishes.