Leo H. Thoma | Obituary

Leo H. Thoma, 90, of Columbia died Sept. 11, 2021, at his home surrounded by his loving family. Leo was born March 1, 1931, on his family farm in Columbia, where he resided for 90 years.

Leo was a lifelong farmer, with a deep satisfaction for working the soil and a respect for all things growing. For 44 years Thoma Farms was the exclusive supplier of hay to Grant’s Farm, owned by the Busch family, and Leo would deliver up to 20,000 bales a year. While he officially retired from farming in 2003, he never was found far from the tractor seat. A faithful member of Immaculate Conception Church all his life, Leo was defined by his strong faith in God, and was described by all who knew him as a patient, fair, and kind man, who was loved and respected by all. In addition to his faith and farming, Leo enjoying gardening, mowing, fishing, butchering, playing poker and putting together puzzles. He was also a member of the Knights of Columbus for 65 years, in addition to serving as a church usher and frying chicken for many a church picnic.

Left to cherish his memory is his beloved wife, Gloria (nee Kipping), of 65 years. Also surviving are his children, Gina (Terry) Lenhardt, Tom (Vicki) Thoma, Christina (Steve) Mueller and Paul Thoma; and grandchildren Bill Kreps, Andrew (Vandi) Lenhardt, Jeremy (Anna) Mueller, Amy (Frank) Pigulski, Joshua (Sami) Mueller, Benjamin (Nicole) Thoma, Broderick Thoma, Breanna (Trevor) Theis and Connor Thoma; five great-grandchildren, three sisters-in-law; many nieces and nephews; great-nieces and nephews; and dear family and friends.

Leo is preceded in death by his parents Frank and Clara (nee Wecker) Thoma; parents-in-law Joseph and Grace (nee Andres) Kipping; siblings Sophie Thoma, Pauline Neurohr, Frank Thoma and Lorenz Thoma; and many brothers and sisters-in-law. Leo’s first grandchild, Jason Mueller, whom he loved dearly, also preceded him in death.

Visitation will be from noon to 1:15 p.m. Sept. 16 at Immaculate Conception Church in Columbia.

A funeral Mass will be celebrated immediately follow visitation with Father Carl Scherrer to officiate.

Burial will follow at the Immaculate Conception Cemetery.

NOTICE: The public should use the lower parking lot to avoid school traffic. Masks are required due to the governor’s latest mandates relating to the COVID epidemic.

In lieu of customary remembrances, the family requests with gratitude that memorial contributions be directed to the Poor Clare Monastery of Our Lady of Mercy in Belleville; or the Immaculate Conception School Education Fund. If you wish to honor Leo, have a cold Stag or two.

Arrangements are being handled by Leesman Funeral Home in Columbia.