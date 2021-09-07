Rev. Dennis R. Morgan | Obituary

Rev. Dennis R. Morgan, 60, of Waterloo, died Sept. 4, 2021, at St. Clare Health Care Center, Fenton, Mo. He was born Dec. 6, 1960, at Perrin AFB, Texas. He was the son of the late Billy, and Mildred (nee Collins) Morgan and was married to Sheryl (nee Howard) Morgan, who survives him.

Dennis Morgan was a Baptist pastor and broke everything down into three points, likewise this will be no different. Dennis loved three things above all – he loved his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ, he loved his family, and he loved his country.

Dennis showed his love for God in the mission trips he went on to many parts of the world, to the churches he pastored for many years and living his life as a disciple of Christ.

Dennis showed his love for his family by driving them around the country visiting different national monuments, he could navigate to every rest stop and restaurant he had ever been to and with six kids he stopped at most of them. Dennis wrote a note to his wife on the kitchen table before leaving for work every morning for many years letting her know he was thinking about her. He was proud of everything his children did, no matter how busy he was with both of his jobs he never missed a game, a concert, a chance to change a diaper so his wife wouldn’t have to, or to teach a life lesson no matter how big or small. He was a highly organized person that would always know when his children touched his tools, although it wasn’t hard because they never put them back. Dennis was always there to help his family with the important things in life like how to whistle with a blade of grass, how to be humble by beating his children in every trivia or basketball game they played, how to redo a paper after he used enough red ink on it to make it glow, how to grill a steak and usually burn it because, “No really, mom loves burned steaks,” and how to live with integrity. He was the same man in the pulpit on Sunday as he was at home on Monday.

Finally, Dennis showed his love for his country by serving as an officer in the United States Air Force for eight years and spent the last 28 years in government intelligence keeping his country safe.

Dennis was a great husband, father, grandpa, brother, uncle, friend, mentor and pastor. His departing leaves many heavy hearts with anticipation to see him again one day and a legacy to carry on proudly.

Also surviving are his sons Brian Morgan, Daniel (Matilda) Morgan, Tyler (Lauren) Morgan, Jacob Morgan and Zachary Morgan; daughter Emily Morgan; grandchildren Josiah and Simon Morgan; sister Karen (Tim) Walker; along with other relatives and friends.



He was also preceded in death by his sister Debbie Morgan.



Visitation will be from 5-8 p.m. Sept. 10 and 10-11 a.m. Sept. 11 at First Baptist Church of Columbia

A funeral service will follow at the church with Rev. Kelly Carruthers officiating.

A funeral procession will leave Leesman Funeral Home, Columbia at 10 a.m. Sept. 16 for interment with full military honors at 10:30 a.m. in Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery, St. Louis.

In lieu of customary remembrances, the family requests with gratitude that memorial contributions be directed to: Life Network, Waterloo