Margaret M. Louer | Obituary

Margaret M. Louer, 93, of Highland, died Saturday, Sept. 04, 2021, at Highland Health Care Center in Highland. She was born on Thursday, May 10, 1928, in Valmeyer, the daughter of the late Raymond and Selma (nee Pape) Rippelmeyer. On Saturday, Aug. 14, 1948, she married Herman H. Louer, Jr. at Valmeyer; he survives.

She was baptized, confirmed and married in the United Church of Christ, Valmeyer. She graduated from Valmeyer High School in 1946. She started teaching in September 1946 in a one-room school house in Boxtown with all eight grades and 14 students. While teaching, she attended night

school and summer school. In 1948, she married Herman Louer and continued teaching in a one room school, Schallom School, near Valmeyer.

In 1954, they and their two children moved to St. Ann, Mo., where she attended Harris Teacher College to work on her teaching degree. She also worked nights as a waitress at Howard Johnsons restaurant in St. Ann and worked for Monsanto Corp. as a secretary. In 1962, she and Herman bought a farm between Pierron and Highland, and she attended Greenville College to complete her bachelor’s degree. She taught at Pocahontas, eight grades with 42 students for two years. She then taught math at Highland Jr. High School from 1964-1980. She received her Master’s degree from SIUE and became principal for K-3 at Highland Primary in 1980. She retired in 1985.

She was also a farm wife and very active in helping with planting, caring for the animals, gardening, canning, sewing and mending. Their large family would join together for fishing at Montauk State Park for fishing time “Home” in Missouri. Most of all Maggie loved and enjoyed her five grandchildren and seven great grandchildren. She and Herman

spent many miles on the road traveling to see the grandchildren and

taking them on trips to visit one another. They regularly spent time in

Wisconsin with their daughter and her family on fishing trips. She and

Herman traveled a lot spending time in Florida and Texas, making fishing

trips to Alaska (five times) and several trips to Europe.

They moved from the farm in 1989 to a house on Dunlap Lake in

Edwardsville, across the lake from their son and his family, and were an

important part of taking care of their grandsons Nathan and Craig, Jr.

In 2003, they moved to Faith Countryside Condos, Highland. In 2014, due

to health reasons, they moved to assisted living at Cedarhurst,

Highland.

She was an excellent cook, liked to bake pies for family and friends and

enjoyed cooking for large family dinners. She taught Sunday School and

Bible School classes when her children were young. She will be

remembered for her many contributions and involvement with the Highland

community. She was always happy with a big smile and big heart.

She is also survived by her children Craig R. (Jane) Louer of

Edwardsville and Connie D. (James R.) Abert of Saint Louis;

grandchildren LTC Megan J. Keuss, USA Retired (Husband-LTC Christ Keuss,

USA) of Saint Louis, Aaron J. (Becky) Abert of Spring Lake, Mich.,

Morgan C. (Adam) Peters of Saint Louis, Nathan S. (Erin) Louer of

Atlanta and Dr. Craig R. (Ericka) Louer, Jr. of Nashville, Tenn.;

great-grandchildren Alex R. Keuss of Saint Louis, Charlotte A. Keuss of

Saint Louis, Matthew J. Keuss of St. Louis, Caroline Jane Louer of

Atlanta, Harrison Patrick Louer of Atlanta, Lena Margaret Louer of

Nashville, Tenn. and Max Harmon Louer of Nashville, Tenn.; brother

Raymond F. “Bud” Rippelmeyer Jr. of Waterloo; sister-in-Law Doris

Rippelmeyer of Waterloo; many nieces and nephews; and special nephew

Homer H. (Sharon) Rusteberg of Highland.

She was also preceded in death by brothers Russell A. Rippelmeyer;

Robert W. Rippelmeyer; sisters-in-law Glenda F. Rippelmeyer and Helen L.

Rippelmeyer.

Visitation is from 4-7 p.m. Sept. 9 at Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in

Highland and 11 a.m. to noon Sept. 10 at St. John United Church of

Christ in Valmeyer.

A funeral service will follow at the church with Rev. Steven J. Boorsma

officiating.

Interment will be in St. John’s Cemetery in Valmeyer.

Memorial contributions may be made to: Evangelical United Church of

Christ, Highland, IL; Shriners Hospitals for Children; or St. Johns

United Church of Christ, Valmeyer.

Arrangements are being handled by Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in

Highland.