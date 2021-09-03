Sally J. Plew | Obituary

Sally Jean Plew (nee Biggs), 85, of Dupo, died Sept. 1, 2021, at her home surrounded by her loving family after a brief but courageous battle with cancer.

Sally was born May 22, 1936 in her childhood home in Dupo.

She was a floral designer for 57 years and a successful businesswoman as the proud owner of Dupo Florist for 33 years. Sally had a deep passion caring for others and putting a smile on someone’s face. After retirement the love of her skill kept her busy and she went to work for enjoyment at Memory Lane in Columbia.

She had a strong faith in God, a fierce love of family, and she never met a stranger. She treated everyone with dignity and respect and called so many her close friends and considered them family.

Sally was an outstanding cook and baker. She enjoyed watching hummingbirds (Mr. Green), playing in the dirt (gardening), the smell and delicacy of a Gardenia; she never missed an opportunity for a quick jitter bug or polka dance. She enjoyed having nightly dinner/dessert dates with her pit bull “Mr. Zayn.”

Left to cherish her memory are her children Dianamarie (Carl) Willyard of Cahokia, Dennis (Rhonda) Plew and Debbie (Brad) Dell, both of Columbia; grandsons John Lattina, Josh (Rich Nares) Plew, Jordan Plew, Bain Plew and Bryce Dell; granddaughters; Susan (Bobby) Harlan, Brittany Dell and Brooke (Dale) Thornton; eight great-grandchildren; and one great-great-granddaughter; siblings Marilyn (Bill) Conard, Jill (Paul) Naylor, Danny (Bev) Biggs and Larry (Debra) Biggs; many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and nephews, which includes a special niece Mary Bethea (Meagher) whom she loved and treated as her own.

She is also survived by her “Gentleman Friend” (as Sally would say) whom she loved dearly, Guy Gause; her bestie (great-granddog), Zayn who lived with and comforted her for the last couple years.

The special great joys in her life are Tenley, Greenley and Decker Thornton whom brought her great love and laughter.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 34 years, Charlie Plew, who passed away in 1990; parents Kelvia Lee and Mary Alice Biggs; her wonderful mother-in-law Bertha (Granny) Plew; siblings Diane Meagher and Jack Biggs, niece Danielle Ticer (Biggs); and great-granddaughter Haley Lattina; all of Dupo.

Visitation will be from 4-8 p.m. Sept. 8, 2021, at the First Baptist Church in Dupo.

Funeral services will be held 9:30 a.m. Sept. 9 at the First Baptist Church in Dupo with Pastor Darrell Jones officiating.

Burial will follow in Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery.

In lieu of customary remembrances, the family requests with gratitude that memorial contributions be directed to Bridge the Gap or Pit Bull Rescue.