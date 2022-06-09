Sharon M. Smith | Obituary

Sharon Marie Smith, nee Moallankamp, 71, of Waterloo, died June 8, 2022 at Mercy Hospital South, St. Louis. She was born Dec. 31, 1950, in East St. Louis.

Sharon was a homemaker and a member of First Baptist Church in Columbia. She also had volunteered at the Veterans Hospital in Marion.

Surviving are her mother Shirley Moallankamp of Columbia; son John Smith of Red Bud; three grandchildren; brothers and sisters Jean (Donald) Robinson of Valmeyer, Peggy Stogsdill of Highland, Brenda (Randy) Busch of St. Louis, Wayne (Cheryl) Moallankamp Jr. of Columbia, Richard (Carol) Moallankamp of Columbia, Connie (Gerard) Wittenauer of Waterloo, Allan (Linda) Moallankamp of Dupo and Lisa Crossen of Sorento, along with other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by husband Rolland Smith; father Wayne Carl Moallankamp Sr.; brother Steven Moallankamp and her twin brothers Ronald and Donald Moallankamp, plus brothers-in-law Larry Stogsdill and David Crossen.

Visitation will be June 13 from 9-11 a.m. at Leesman Funeral Home in Columbia. Funeral services will be held 11 a.m. June 13 at Leesman Funeral Home in Columbia. Interment will follow in the Evangelical St. Paul Cemetery, Columbia.

In lieu of customary remembrances, the family requests with gratitude that memorial contributions be directed to Hospice of Southern Illinois.

Arrangements were handled by Leesman Funeral Home.