Edith L. Sexauer | Obituary

Edith L. Sexauer, 97, of Ocala, Fla., formerly of Waterloo, died June 7, 2022. She was born Aug. 9, 1924, in East St. Louis, to the late Edward and Helen Mandville.

She is survived by Mary Helene (Herbert) Kranze, Margaret (Jesse) James, Elaine (John) Polizzi and (favorite) Steven (Glenda) Sexauer; grandmother of Torie, Alex, Wendy, Samantha, Matthew, Ezekiel and August; great-grandmother of Grace, Kurtis, Paige, Evey, Travis, Andi and Wes; great-great-grandmother of Maren.

In addition to her parents, Edith was preceded in death by her husband of 58 years, Harry Sexauer; sister Louise (Ed) Kelsick, uncle Watson Mandville, brother-in-law Elmer (Marilyn) Sexauer and nephew Glen Sexauer.

Memorial visitation will be 9 a.m. until time of service Aug. 13 at Immaculate Conception Church, Columbia.

Funeral Mass is 10 a.m. Aug. 13 at Immaculate Conception Church.