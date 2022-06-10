Norman A. Schmidt | Obituary

Norman Arthur Schmidt, 95, of Columbia, died June 9, 2022, at Garden Place of Waterloo. He was born May 18, 1927, in Columbia, son of the late Robert C. and Virginia Schmidt.

He was married to the late Norine (nee Tuhro) Schmidt. They married on Feb. 7, 1961. She passed away on Feb. 18, 2005.

Norman was a retired mail carrier for the USPS in Columbia. He was a U.S. Navy World War II veteran, was a 72-year member of American Legion Post 581 in Columbia, and an honorary member of the Columbia Volunteer Fire Department for all of his assistance to their department over the years. A special thank you to Maggie Burns and Betty and Dave Gummersheimer for their kindness and effort on Norman’s behalf.

Surviving are son Donald (Christine) Meier of St. Louis; grandchildren Steven (Kimberly) Meier of Wray, Colo., and David (Jennifer) Meier of Canyon Lake, Texas; great-grandchildren Ellen Meier, Andrew (Diana) Meier, Tyler Meier, Ashley Meier, Delaney Meier, Makenzey Meier and Remingtyn Meier; great-great-grandchild Alaia Meier; nephews Michael (Corrine) Sondag, Daniel (Patsy) Sondag and Kenny (Janese) Sondag; great-nieces and great-nephews Tyler Sondag, Noah (Sabrina) Sondag, Stephanie Shields, Garrett Kohnz, Katherine (John) Kessler, Nick (Candace) Sondag and Grant Sondag, along with other relatives and friends.

He was also preceded in death by his sister Mabel Sondag-Offermann.

Visitation will be June 16 from 4-7 p.m. at Leesman Funeral Home, Columbia and June 17 from 9-9:45 a.m. at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, Columbia. American Legion Post 581 will provide Legion Services at 6 p.m. June 16 at the funeral home.

Funeral Mass will be 10 a.m. June 17 at Immaculate Conception Church, Fr. Carl Scherrer officiating.

Interment will follow at the Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery, St. Louis.

In lieu of customary remembrances, the family requests with gratitude that memorial contributions be directed to: Shriner’s Hospital for Children, 4400 Clayton Ave., St. Louis, MO 63110, or to Masses.