James K. Suess | Obitaury

James Keith Suess, 68 of Columbia, died June 8, 2022, in St. Louis. He was born on Sept. 18, 1953, in East St. Louis.

Jim enjoyed bowling, fishing and the St. Louis Cardinals. Jim’s greatest happiness in life came from spending time with his family and friends and will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved him.

Left to cherish his memory is his loving partner, Doreen Albers of Columbia; brothers Randy (Cherie) Suess, Bill (Linda) Suess, Rick (Trish) Suess and Rodney (Tracey) Suess; his best friend, Vinny Koepp; loving nieces and nephews and great- nieces and nephews along with many other relatives and beloved friends.

Jim was preceded in death by his parents James and Marjorie Suess (nee Masters) and an infant sister Debora Kay Suess.

Memorial services will be held at 1 p.m. June 26 at Hoffen Funeral Home in Millstadt.

A funeral service will follow at 3 p.m. at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made to the American Lung Association.