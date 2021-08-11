Sean P. Jouglard | Obituary

Sean P. Jouglard, 21, of Waterloo, died Aug. 9, 2021. He was born Jan. 30, 2000, in Belleville.

Sean loved animals and the simple things in life. He loved to have a good time and had a special talent of making people laugh. His heart was huge, even if he tried to hide his emotions behind his tough guy demeanor. Sean had a great sense of humor, quick wit and a kind heart.

He is survived by his mother Elizabeth Jouglard (nee Mehring); father Phillip Jouglard; sister Clare Jouglard; maternal grandmother Mildred Mehring; paternal grandmother Rosalie Jouglard; aunts; uncles; cousins; and special group of friends “The Boys.”

He is preceded in death by his grandfather Robert L. Mehring; grandfather Francis R. Jouglard; and an uncle.

Visitation will be 11 a.m. until time of service Aug. 14 at Quernheim Funeral Home in Waterloo.

A funeral service will follow at 2 p.m. at the funeral home.

As an expression of sympathy the family prefers memorial contributions to: Clifftop; Monroe County Humane Society; House of Neighborly Service; Gibault; or Ss. Peter and Paul Church.