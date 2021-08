Joan Helen Nottmeier, 79, of Bowling Green, Ky., died Sept. 4, 2020.

Joan was born in East Carondolet, on Sept. 4, 1941, and was baptized in Dupo.

She is survived by her sons Eric and Alex; daughter-in-laws Jennifer and Tracy; grandchildren Reese, Sloan, Turner and Hudson; and her brother William Lindemann.

Visitation will be held at 11 a.m. Sept. 11 at Dupo Christ United Church of Christ, 200 South Third Street, Dupo.