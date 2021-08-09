Dolores C. Ehrhard | Obituary

Dolores C. Ehrhard, 94, of Waterloo, formerly of Columbia and Cahokia, born April 6, 1927, in St. Louis, died August 8, 2021 at Cedarhusrt in Waterloo..

Dolores was retired from the Cahokia School District and was a member of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Columbia.

Truly a beautiful woman inside and out, her greatest love was her family. She has touched the lives of so many with her unconditional love and kindness. She will be forever missed.

Surviving are her children Richard (Darlene) Ehrhard of Waterloo, Jean (Ronald) Davis of Columbia and Daniel (Ann) Ehrhard of Waterloo; grandchildren Todd (Stephanie) Davis, Jennifer (Brian) Downing, Erik (Wendy) Ehrhard, Brad (Renee) Davis, Aaron (Nancy) Ehrhard, Scott (Kristi) Ehrhard, Jeff (Melissa) Davis, Nick (Heather) Ehrhard and Alex (Ashley) Ehrhard; and 19 great-grandchildren. She was also a dear aunt, cousin, and friend.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 73 years, Eugene Ehrhard; son Gary Ehrhard; parents George and Johanna (nee Schaeffer) Fick; and brother George Fick.

Visitation will be from 4-8:00 p.m. Aug. 12. at Braun Family Funeral Home, Columbia.

A funeral procession will leave at 9:40 a.m. Aug. 13 from the funeral home to Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, Columbia, for a 10 a.m. Mass of the Christian Burial, with Monsignor Carl Scherrer officiating.

Burial will be in Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery, St. Louis.

Memorials may be made to the Immaculate Conception School Education Fund or to the charity of the donor’s choice.