Carol J. Toenjes | Obituary

Carol J. Toenjes, 80, of Bonne Terre, Mo. formerly of Columbia, died peacefully at home Aug. 7, 2021, surrounded by her loving family. Carol was born Dec. 25, 1940, in Belleville, to the late Edward and Florence Arras. She was married for 62 years to the late James “Jim” E. Toenjes who passed away Oct. 20, 2020.

Carol was a rock star! She enjoyed horseshoes, softball, tennis and playing cards. She loved sitting on the deck of her home watching the Big River while admiring her flowers and the wildlife. She was an avid sports fan of all kinds, especially the St. Louis Cardinals. In Columbia, everyone knew her as the “paper lady.” Carol and Jim owned and operated, for over 20 years, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch and Globe Democrat newspaper routes. She was a devoted member of St. Matthew Lutheran Church. She loved spending time with her large and extended family. Carol will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved her.

Surviving are her children Tammy (John) Davis, Tom (Jan) Toenjes, Tim Toenjes, Terri (Stephen) Dougherty, Tracy Toenjes (Steven) and Toni (Ricky) Becker; brothers William (Darlene) Arras, Edward (Debbie) Arras and Michael (Jane) Arras; sisters Joan (Bobby) McClendon, Nancy Puhi and Sandy (Michael) Morris; sister-in-law Dixie Arras; eleven grandchildren; and nine great grandchildren.

Carol was also preceded in death by her brothers Lloyd Arras and Mitchell Arras; brother-in-law David Puhi; and grandson Nicholas Davis.

Visitation will be held Aug. 14 from 10 a.m. to noon at C.Z. Boyer & Son, Bonne Terre, Mo.

A funeral service will follow at the funeral home with Rev. Charles Henrickson officiating.

In lieu of customary remembrances, the family requests with gratitude that memorial contributions be directed to: Serenity Hospice Care; or St. Matthew Lutheran Church.