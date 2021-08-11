Jacquelyn R. Wilson | Obituary

Jacquelyn Ruth Wilson, age 91, of Collinsville, born May 11, 1930, in Hecker, died Aug. 5, 2021, at her residence.

Jacquelyn graduated from Waterloo High School, attained a B.A. in Biology from Southern Illinois University Edwardsville, as well as being a certified hematology technologist, ASCP.

She had worked as an executive secretary and was the owner/operator of several real estate properties including the Park N Snack on St. Louis Road in Collinsville.

She enjoyed playing bridge, pinochle, euchre, jigsaw puzzles and square dancing. She was an avid bird watcher and reader, particularly American and world history books.

She was preceded in death by her parents, George Arthur and Anna Marie (nee Engel) Lohrberg; brother William Lohrberg; and sisters Georgia Lee Zoellner and Ramona Clymer.

She is survived by her son James (Janie) Wilson II of Collinsville; grandchildren Jimmy (Lindsey) Wilson III and Jeff (Schyler) Wilson; great-grandchildren Eli James, Lyla Elizabeth, Noa Marie and Maisie Belle; sister Geraldine Dickneite of Waterloo; numerous nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to noon Aug. 14 at Barry Wilson Funeral Home.

A funeral service will follow at the funeral home with Father John Beveridge officiating.

Private burial will be in Hecker City Cemetery, Hecker.

Memorials may be made in Jacquelyn’s honor to St. Louis Children’s Hospital and will be received at the visitation or can be mailed to the funeral home at 2800 N. Center Street, Maryville,.