Patricia L. Floerke | Obituary

Patricia L. “Pat” Floerke (nee Huebner), 78, of Waterloo, died Aug. 13, 2021, in St. Louis. She was born Oct. 22, 1942, in Fults.

Pat was a member of Ss. Peter and Paul Church and formerly worked at Monroe County Court House.

She is survived by her children Barry J. Floerke and Brad A. (Michelle) Floerke; grandchildren Jordan and Grace Floerke; sisters Juanita Kent, Cecelia Vogt, Brenda Huebner, Jo Ann (Manlee) Knobloch and Helen Jeck; nieces; nephews; and cousins.

She was preceded in death by her husband James R. Floerke; parents Ervin J. “Babe” and Bertha A. (nee Henerfauth) Huebner; sister Ramona (Eugene) Williams; and brother Ervin K. Huebner Jr.

Private services will be held.