Scooter | Pet of the Week

Republic-Times- September 18, 2024

Scooter is the perfect dog! He is a sweet,cuddly, happy-go-lucky hound dog. He likes all types of humans, little and big and he also enjoys being around other dogs. Scooter enjoys walks,toys, car rides and is just an overall is a well-behaved boy that would make a wonderful addition to a family or individual who is looking to bring a great dog into their lives. Don’t miss out on this handsome fella! He is available for adoption and ready for his fresh start.

Scooter is one year old and weighs 50 pounds.

The adoption fee for adult dogs, seven months and older, is $250. All pets are microchipped, up to date on vaccines, and will be altered prior to adoption. All pets are microchipped, up to date on vaccines, and will be altered prior to adoption. Katara is currently in a foster home. If you are interested in setting up a meet and greet, please complete an online adoption application and Helping Strays will call you to make an appointment.

