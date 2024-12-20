Karma | Pet of the Week

Republic-Times- December 19, 2024

Karma doesn’t know a stranger and loves pets and hugs from everyone! And playful? You bet. Karma loves to chase balls in the play yard. She is great with our other dogs too. Karma is a great all around pup. Come by and meet her today!

Karma is two and a half years old and weighs 59 pounds.

The adoption fee for adult dogs, seven months and older, is $250. All pets are microchipped, up to date on vaccines, and will be altered prior to adoption. All pets are microchipped, up to date on vaccines, and will be altered prior to adoption. If you are interested in setting up a meet and greet, please complete an online adoption application and Helping Strays will call you to make an appointment.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Republic-Times

The Republic-Times has been Monroe County's hometown newspaper since 1890. Serving Columbia, Waterloo, Valmeyer, Hecker and every town in between, we strive to provide the news that matters most to you in the timeliest manner possible. For more information on subscribing to the Republic-Times, call 939-3814 or visit the "Subscribe" page on this website.

Snoop | Pet of the Week

December 13, 2024

Bogey | Pet of the Week

December 6, 2024

May | Pet of the Week

November 26, 2024
HTC web
MCEC Web