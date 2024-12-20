Karma | Pet of the Week

Karma doesn’t know a stranger and loves pets and hugs from everyone! And playful? You bet. Karma loves to chase balls in the play yard. She is great with our other dogs too. Karma is a great all around pup. Come by and meet her today!

Karma is two and a half years old and weighs 59 pounds.

The adoption fee for adult dogs, seven months and older, is $250. All pets are microchipped, up to date on vaccines, and will be altered prior to adoption. All pets are microchipped, up to date on vaccines, and will be altered prior to adoption. If you are interested in setting up a meet and greet, please complete an online adoption application and Helping Strays will call you to make an appointment.