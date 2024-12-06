Bogey | Pet of the Week

What a chill guy! Bogey is in a foster home and loving it! He is crate trained, good with cats and seems to be housebroken. He does like to play with balls but also enjoys sleeping. Let’s set a time to meet!

.

The adoption fee for adult dogs, seven months and older, is $250. All pets are microchipped, up to date on vaccines, and will be altered prior to adoption. All pets are microchipped, up to date on vaccines, and will be altered prior to adoption. If you are interested in setting up a meet and greet, please complete an online adoption application and Helping Strays will call you to make an appointment. If you are interested in setting up a meet and greet, please stop by during open hours. Dogs may be in a foster home, therefore scheduling an appointment is recommended, but not necessary. If you have an existing dog at home, we recommend bringing it to meet your new family member.