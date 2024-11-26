May | Pet of the Week

Huck has been living hard as a Tom cat on the streets but don’t let that look fool you, he is a real softy on the inside. He is hanging up his old ways so he can be a permanent fixture on somebody’s sofa. Come check this big boy out.

Huck is four and a half years old.

The adoption fee for all cats seven months and older is $100. All pets are microchipped, up to date on vaccines, and will be altered prior to adoption. All pets are microchipped, up to date on vaccines, and will be altered prior to adoption. If you are interested in setting up a meet and greet, please complete an online adoption application and Helping Strays will call you to make an appointment.