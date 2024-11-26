May | Pet of the Week

Republic-Times- November 26, 2024

Huck has been living hard as a Tom cat on the streets but don’t let that look fool you, he is a real softy on the inside. He is hanging up his old ways so he can be a permanent fixture on somebody’s sofa. Come check this big boy out.

Huck is four and a half years old.

The adoption fee for all cats seven months and older is $100. All pets are microchipped, up to date on vaccines, and will be altered prior to adoption. All pets are microchipped, up to date on vaccines, and will be altered prior to adoption. If you are interested in setting up a meet and greet, please complete an online adoption application and Helping Strays will call you to make an appointment.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Republic-Times

The Republic-Times has been Monroe County's hometown newspaper since 1890. Serving Columbia, Waterloo, Valmeyer, Hecker and every town in between, we strive to provide the news that matters most to you in the timeliest manner possible. For more information on subscribing to the Republic-Times, call 939-3814 or visit the "Subscribe" page on this website.

Cocoa | Pet of the Week

November 20, 2024

J-lo | Pet of the Week

November 6, 2024

Jabba | Pet of the Week

October 30, 2024
HTC web
MCEC Web