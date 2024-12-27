Cookie | Pet of the Week

Republic-Times- December 27, 2024

Cookie is a female German Shepherd Dog/Hound mixed aged 13 weeks.

The adoption fee for adult dogs under seven months old is $300. All pets are microchipped, up to date on vaccines, and will be altered prior to adoption. All pets are microchipped, up to date on vaccines, and will be altered prior to adoption. Katara is currently in a foster home. If you are interested in setting up a meet and greet, please complete an online adoption application and Helping Strays will call you to make an appointment.

