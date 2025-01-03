Bandit and Gracie | Pets of the Week

Republic-Times- January 3, 2025

Bandit and his sister, Gracie, were surrendered to Helping Strays at 10 years of age. They are looking for a nice home to spend the rest of their years in. They are both housetrained and have very sweet personalities. They do need to be adopted as a pair since they have been together since birth. Being older they are on medications. If you can find in your heart to give this pair a great life, they would so appreciate it! Adoption fee has been waived.

Bandit is 10 years old and weighs 92 pounds.

Bandit’s adoption fee has been covered by a generous donor.

All pets are microchipped, up to date on vaccines, and will be altered prior to adoption. If you are interested in setting up a meet and greet, please complete an online adoption application. If you are interested in setting up a meet and greet, please stop by during open hours. Dogs may be in a foster home, therefore scheduling an appointment is recommended, but not necessary. If you have an existing dog at home, we recommend bringing it to meet your new family members.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Republic-Times

The Republic-Times has been Monroe County's hometown newspaper since 1890. Serving Columbia, Waterloo, Valmeyer, Hecker and every town in between, we strive to provide the news that matters most to you in the timeliest manner possible. For more information on subscribing to the Republic-Times, call 939-3814 or visit the "Subscribe" page on this website.

Cookie | Pet of the Week

December 27, 2024

Karma | Pet of the Week

December 19, 2024

Snoop | Pet of the Week

December 13, 2024
HTC web
MCEC Web