Bandit and Gracie | Pets of the Week

Bandit and his sister, Gracie, were surrendered to Helping Strays at 10 years of age. They are looking for a nice home to spend the rest of their years in. They are both housetrained and have very sweet personalities. They do need to be adopted as a pair since they have been together since birth. Being older they are on medications. If you can find in your heart to give this pair a great life, they would so appreciate it! Adoption fee has been waived.

Bandit is 10 years old and weighs 92 pounds.

Bandit’s adoption fee has been covered by a generous donor.

All pets are microchipped, up to date on vaccines, and will be altered prior to adoption. If you are interested in setting up a meet and greet, please complete an online adoption application. If you are interested in setting up a meet and greet, please stop by during open hours. Dogs may be in a foster home, therefore scheduling an appointment is recommended, but not necessary. If you have an existing dog at home, we recommend bringing it to meet your new family members.