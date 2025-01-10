Madison (Daisy Mae) | Pet of the Week

Meet Madison. Madison is housebroken and loving towards people. She does have a high prey drive but is good with cats. She would do best at the only dog ion the household.

Madison is about two and a half years old.

Madison's adoption fee is $300. All pets are microchipped, up to date on vaccines, and will be altered prior to adoption. Lucy is currently in a foster home. If you are interested in setting up a meet and greet, please complete an online adoption application and Helping Strays will call you to make an appointment.