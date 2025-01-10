Madison (Daisy Mae) | Pet of the Week

Republic-Times- January 10, 2025

Meet Madison. Madison is housebroken and loving towards people. She does have a high prey drive but is good with cats. She would do best at the only dog ion the household.

Madison is about two and a half years old.

Madison’s adoption fee is $300. All pets are microchipped, up to date on vaccines, and will be altered prior to adoption. All pets are microchipped, up to date on vaccines, and will be altered prior to adoption. Lucy is currently in a foster home. If you are interested in setting up a meet and greet, please complete an online adoption application and Helping Strays will call you to make an appointment.

