Jabba | Pet of the Week

Jabba is a sweet old man who loves people and gets along with dogs. He is also heartworm positive so a nice calm home would be great for him, and look at those wrinkles!

The adoption fee for adult dogs, seven months and older, is $250. All pets are microchipped, up to date on vaccines, and will be altered prior to adoption. All pets are microchipped, up to date on vaccines, and will be altered prior to adoption. Lucy is currently in a foster home. If you are interested in setting up a meet and greet, please complete an online adoption application and Helping Strays will call you to make an appointment.