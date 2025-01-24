Rico | Pet of the Week

Republic-Times- January 24, 2025

Meet Rico, a charming and laid-back companion. Initially shy, he warms up quickly to new surroundings. Rico boasts excellent manners, being housebroken, crate trained, and a pleasure to walk on a leash. He absolutely loves belly rubs! His calm demeanor makes him an ideal addition to any family.

Rico is two years old and weighs 70 pounds.

The adoption fee for adult dogs, seven months and older, is $250. All pets are microchipped, up to date on vaccines, and will be altered prior to adoption. All pets are microchipped, up to date on vaccines, and will be altered prior to adoption. If you are interested in setting up a meet and greet, please complete an online adoption application and Helping Strays will call you to make an appointment.

Republic-Times

