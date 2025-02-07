Heather | Pet of the Week

Republic-Times- February 7, 2025

Heather is a sweet girl who enjoys being on the highest point of her cat condo looking down at her surroundings of what is going on around her. She loves getting scratches and her purr is like a motor! Meet Heather today and fall in love!

Heather is nine and a half years old.

Heather’s adoption fee has been paid for by a generous donor. She is microchipped, spayed and up to date on vaccines. If you are interested in setting up a meet and greet, please complete an online adoption application. Cats may be in a foster home, therefore scheduling an appointment is recommended.

Republic-Times

