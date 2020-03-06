Jasper | Pet of the Week

Jasper is a fun and active boy who loves to play fetch with the tennis ball, he can even hold two tennis balls in his mouth at one time! He is friendly and plays well with other dogs. Playing tug of war, playing in the water, and car rides are some of Jasper’s favorite activities. He is gentle with kids and does fine around cats. He knows how to sit, down, and shake and is learning leash manners, but he will need some continued training after adoption. Jasper is a loving and loyal companion who deserves a good home.

Jasper is one year old and weighs 67 pounds.

For a video of Jasper playing, click here.

Jasper’s adoption fee is $200; he is microchipped, neutered, and up to date on vaccines.

Helping Strays shelter is located at 4221 Hanover Road, off the west side of Route 3, between Waterloo and Columbia. Their hours are Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday, from 2 to 7 p.m.; Saturday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.; and Sunday, from noon to 4 p.m. The shelter is closed Monday. The shelter can be reached at 618-939-7389.