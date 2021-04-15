Savannah M. Amsden | Obituary

Savannah M. Amsden, 13, of Dupo, died on April 13, 2021. She was born June 13, 2007, in Belleville.

Savannah was an eighth grade student at St. Mary’s in Belleville, IL.

Surviving are her mother Kelly Rea, her father Tommy Amsden, her grandparents Roy and Donna Rea and Steve and Tracy Amsden, her sister Jordan Amsden, her great-grandmother Veda Amsden, her great-grandfather Donald Thielemann, her aunts and uncles, Roy and Liz Rea, Justin and Crystal Rea and Ciara Amsden, along with numerous cousins, other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her great-grandfather Hubert “Junior” L. Amsden Jr. and her great-grandmother, Mary Ann, nee Swiderski, Thielemann.

Visitation will be on April 19 from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. at Leesman Funeral Home in Dupo.

Services will be held on April 19 at 6:00 p.m. at Leesman Funeral Home with Jim Jarvis officiating.

Cremation will take place.

In lieu of customary remembrances, the family requests with gratitude that memorial contributions be directed to the family. Arrangements were handled by Leesman Funeral Home.