Hailey C. Lattina | Obituary

Hailey Catherine Lattina, 15 years of Dupo, died April 13, 2021 in Valmeyer. She was born July 16, 2005, in Wentzville, Mo.

Hailey was a Sophomore at Dupo Community High School.

Surviving are her mother Alicia Stevens; father John Lattina; her brothers, Austin (Kay) Stevens and Dillon (Sydney) Lattina; sisters Kayla Frame, Shanika Ray and Jorden Lattina, her second mom Michelle Anderson; little brother Cody Anderson, older brother Logan Hirning; grandparents, Dorothy Green, Carl and Diane Willyard and Myrtle Miller; and great-grandmother, Sally Plew. She is also survived by numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews and many friends.

Hailey was preceded in death by her grandfather Mike Stevens; aunt Katrina Stevens; and her second dad David Anderson.

Visitation will be Tuesday, April 20 from 4-7 p.m. at Leesman Funeral Home in Dupo.

A memorial service will follow at the funeral home.