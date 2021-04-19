Diane A. Guttmann | Obituary

Diane A. Guttmann, 72, of Waterloo, died April 17, 2021, in Waterloo. She was born March 24, 1949, in Red Bud.

Diane retired after 39 years as school bookkeeper for the Valmeyer School District #3. She has been very active with the Ss. Peter & Paul Catholic Parish, serving the past 15 years as secretary for the Mary & Martha Society. She served as parish office volunteer and served in many other capacities.

She is survived by her brothers David (Lee) Guttmann of Waterloo and Paul (Elaine) Guttmann of West Virginia; nieces and nephew Heidi Guttmann of Red Bud, Holly (Kevin) Benz of Missouri, and Joseph Guttmann of Tennessee; and great-nieces and nephews Leslie (Brian) Grove, Amanda (Noah Lawrence) Nottmeier, Trevor Benz, and Sarah Benz.

She is preceded in death by her parents Francis and Elfie (nee Andres) Guttmann and grandparents Charles and Anna (nee Miller) Guttmann and Adam and Elizabeth (nee Wuertz) Andres.

A memorial Mass will be celebrated at noon April 24 at Ss. Peter & Paul Church in Waterloo, Msgr. Thomas Flach and Father Evaristus Akabueze officiating.

At Diane’s request her body was donated to St. Louis University.

As an expression of sympathy the family prefers memorial contributions to: Ss. Peter & Paul Catholic Church; or Hospice of Southern Illinois – Orange Team South.