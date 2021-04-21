Laverne A. Whelan | Obituary

Laverne A. Whelan (nee Hoerr), 85, of Waterloo, died April 21, 2021, in Waterloo. She was born July 29, 1935, in Maeystown.

Laverne was a member of St. Paul United Church of Christ – Waterloo; Monroe County Homemakers Extension; and a former secretary at Waterloo Senior Center.

She is survived by children David (Kristie) Whelan, Danny Whelan, Cheryl (Mike) Donjon, Randy (April) Whelan and Rhonda Whelan; grandchildren; great grandchildren; sister-in-law Doris Hoerr and Versa Lindemann; nieces; nephews; and cousins.

She is preceded in death by her husband Robert G. Whelan; infant grandson Joseph Whelan; parents Henry and Emma (nee Rodenberg) Hoerr; sisters Delma Henry and Arlou Rippelmeyer Frisch; and brothers Earl Hoerr and Walter Hoerr.

Visitation will be from 2-8 p.m. April 22 at Quernheim Funeral Home

9 AM until time of service Friday at Quernheim Funeral Home

A funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. April 23 at Quernheim Funeral Home in Waterloo, Pastor Bob Goddard officiating.

Interment will follow in Kolmer Memorial Cemetery in Waterloo.

As an expression of sympathy the family prefers memorial contributions to: Alzheimer’s Association or American Cancer Society.