Joshua P. Moate | Obituary

Joshua Paul “Joshman” Moate, 18, of St. Louis, died April 13, 2021. He was born Feb. 15, 2003, in Clayton, Mo.

Joshua worked for Pretzel Pretzel in South County. He enjoyed working and hanging out with his friends. He was full of life and excited for his future. His dream was to own his own pretzel store.

Surviving are his parents Paul and Judie, nee Penn, Moate; brothers Anthony (Madeline) Marsalek Jr., Adam Marsalek and Jacob Moate; sisters Jessica (Joshua) Kempfer, Tracey Moate and Rebecca Moate; grandmother Judy Penn; nieces and nephews Andrew, Annabelle, Kiylerr, Elaina and Anthony III; along with many aunts, uncles, cousins and other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by grandfathers William H. Penn Sr. and Arthur Montgomery Moate and grandmother Edna Moate.

Visitation is Saturday, April 17 from noon to 2 p.m. at Leesman Funeral Home in Dupo.

Services will be held at 2 p.m. at the funeral home with Edward Linghert officiating.

Cremation will take place after the services.

In lieu of customary remembrances, the family requests with gratitude that memorial contributions be directed to the family. Arrangements were handled by Leesman Funeral Home.