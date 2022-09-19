Sarah G. Carver | Obituary

Sarah Geneva Carver, 96, of Waterloo, died Sept. 19, 2022, at her home in Waterloo. She was born Dec. 2, 1925, in Nashville, Tenn., to Joe and Eva Durham.

She took pride in caring for her family. She worked at The Lighthouse Child Care Centers in Columbia and Waterloo. She was a lifelong member of the United Church of Christ in churches in Granite City, St. Charles, Waterloo and Cahokia.

She is survived by her daughters Carol Shanks (David) and Karen Schlechta, both of Waterloo, her grandchildren Christine Kramer (Joe) and Jonathan Shanks of Waterloo, and her great-granddaughter Emma Kramer.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her sister Betty Polka and brothers Jake Durham and George Durham.

A private service will be held at a later date.

Memorials are requested to: Helping Strays in Waterloo; and Hoyleton Youth and Family Services.