Shirley P. Zarate | Obituary

Shirley Phedoshia Zarate (nee Melton), 85, of Waterloo, died Sept. 16, 2022, in Waterloo. She was born Dec. 7, 1936, in Murphysboro.

She was a faithful member of Jehovah’s Witness Kingdom Hall – Waterloo. Shirley will be remembered for her hospitality and being a loving mother with a generous and willing spirit. She will be missed.

She is survived by her children Gary Lee Zarate, Joseph Raul (Marla) Zarate, Debra Louise Zarate, Judith Ann Zarate and Toni Jeanette Zarate; grandchildren Heather Christine (Tony) Neri, Courtney Marie (Shaun) Kinsella, Adam Dale Gummersheimer, Mandi Jo Payne (Micheal John Jones) and Jennifer Dawn Payne (LeeAndo Ontray Braxton); great-grandchildren Olivia Grace Neri, Evan Marcel Neri, Connor Michael Kinsella, Trevyn Michael Payne and Bradley Joseph Payne; and brother Patrick Melton.

Shirley is preceded in death by her husband Raul F. Zarate; parents Arthur Delano Melton and Mary (nee Ebersohl) (Ed) Botterbusch; grandson Gary Lee Gress (Zarate); sisters Ruth Kelly, Gloria Gibson, Hortense Lee, Betty Robinson and Dorothy Bean; and brothers Larry Melton, Don Melton and Henry Melton.

A Memorial Service will be held at a later date.

As an expression of sympathy the family prefers memorial contributions to the Jehovah’s Witness Kingdom Hall – Waterloo.