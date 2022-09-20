Helen L. Werling | Obituary

Helen L. Werling (nee Schmidt), 101, of Waterloo, died Sept. 19, 2022, in Waterloo. She was born Jan. 17, 1921, in Waterloo.

She was a member of St. Paul United Church of Christ – Waterloo, and attended Concord Presbyterian Church – Waterloo

She is survived by her nephew Steve (Carol) Degener; niece Sandy Pinson; sister-in-law Margie Bottiaux; brother-in-law Jules Werling; nieces; nephews; great nieces; great nephews; and cousins.

Helen is preceded in death by her husband Nelson W. “Buck” Werling and parents Henry and Mathilda (nee Kraft) Schmidt.

Visitation is 4-8 p.m. Sept. 23 and 9 a.m. Sept. 24 at Quernheim Funeral Home in Waterloo.

A funeral service will follow at 10 a.m. at the funeral home with Rev. Jeff McCarn officiating.

Interment will be at Kolmer Memorial Cemetery in Waterloo.

As an expression of sympathy the family prefers memorial contributions to: Rotary Tree of Lights; donor’s choice; or family wishes.