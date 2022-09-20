Charles J. Mohl | Obituary

Charles J. “Chuck” Mohl, 63, of Waterloo, died Sept. 17, 2022, in Waterloo. He was born Jan. 14, 1959, in East St. Louis, to David and Dorothy (nee Mackey). Chuck grew up in Waterloo where he met his future wife, Melissa Bell. They were married June 22, 2001, at the “Wee Kirk O’ the Heather Wedding Chapel” in Las Vegas Nev.

Chuck loved being with family and friends. He enjoyed many great days of long motorcycle rides, going to concerts and family gatherings. He spent seven years in Richmond, Va., where he and his wife spent their free time enjoying local festivals, visiting historical sites and going to various beaches.

It was in Richmond that Chuck met and fell in love with Miss Scarlett Louise, his beloved pitbull, she meant the world to him as well as Scarlett’s brother Milo. Those precious pets will forever miss their daddy.

Chuck recently moved back to the Waterloo area so that he could be closer to family, friends and especially the grandbabies. He loved those babies. Not a day went by that he did not talk to his children and grandchildren at least once.

Chuck is survived by his wife Melissa Mohl; children Michelle (Josh) Bryant and Tyler Mohl; grandchildren Triston Garner, Addylynn and Abram Bryant; sisters and brothers Pam Majino, Dian Borowy, Cookie Brightwell, Ronnie (Larita) Mohl and Robin Otto; his very special niece Rebecca Wiersma; father and mother-in-law Richard and Kathleen Bell; brother in-law Brian Bell; nieces; nephews; great-nieces; and great nephews.

Chuck is preceded in death by his parents David J. and Dorothy D. (nee Mackey) Mohl Sr.; brothers David J. Mohl Jr. and Michael D. Mohl; and brothers-in-law Conrad Majino and Mike Brightwell.

Visitation is 4-8 p.m. Sept. 22, 2022 at Quernheim Funeral Home in Waterloo.

As an expression of sympathy the family prefers memorial contributions to the Humane Society of Monroe County.