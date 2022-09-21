Roy A. Stahl | Obituary

Roy A. Stahl, 47, of Waterloo, died Sept. 19, 2022, in Red Bud. He was born July 9, 1975, in Red Bud.

He is survived by his sisters Anita (Kenny) Hartman and Sandy (Todd) Parker; brother James Stahl; nieces and nephews Heather (Allen) Wild, Amanda Hartman, Alexis Hartman, Ryan Parker and Ashley Hartman; great-nephew and great-niece Zaden and Zoe Wild; aunts; uncles; and cousins.

Roy is preceded in death by his parents Donald E. and Suzanne J. (nee Curran) Stahl and sister Donna Marie Stahl.

A celebration of life ill be held at 2 p.m. Oct. 8, 2022 at Hank & Lilly’s Creekside in Maeystown.

As an expression of sympathy the family prefers memorial contributions to the family.