Sally L. Linze | Obituary

Sally Lu Linze (nee Holtmann), 87, of Waterloo, died Nov. 10, 2023, in St. Louis. She was born Aug. 6, 1936, in Red Bud.

She is survived by her children Dennis (Eddie James) Doiron, Calvin Doiron, and Donna Linze- (Michael) Caywood; grandchildren Collin, Cory (Marie), and Cole Caywood; great-grandson Dainan Caywood; brother-in-law; nieces; and cousins.

She is preceded in death by her husband Donald H. Linze and daughter Diane Christine Linze.

Visitation is 3-7 p.m. Nov. 20 at Quernheim Funeral Home in Waterloo.

As an expression of sympathy the family prefers memorial contributions to family wishes.