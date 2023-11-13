Walter G. Bean | Obituary

Walter Gerald Bean, 99, of Columbia, died at his home on Nov. 8, 2023. Walter was born in Hot Springs, Ark., on May 16, 1924 to Velma and George Bean. He was raised in Eldorado, and he graduated from Eldorado High School in 1942. He excelled for three years as an offensive center on the varsity football team, and “String Bean,” as he was known, was also a member of the varsity track team.

Walter was proud to serve his country in the U.S. Navy during World War II. Following his service, he received his bachelor’s degree from the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign. After graduation, he moved to Michigan and continued his service to the federal government as a cartographer.

Michigan is where he met the love of his life Charlene who would be his companion for the next 70-plus years. He continued his federal career with a transfer to St. Louis, where he was actively involved creating maps for the space programs and other classified programs until his retirement in 1980.

In retirement, Walter accomplished a lifelong dream of having land that he could farm when he and his family moved to Mt. Vernon. He grew prizeworthy vegetables and fruits that were enjoyed by the entire family. The family also enjoyed the many fun Halloween parties and family gatherings hosted by Walter and Charlene. The hunters in the family enjoyed deer hunting every year in the woods, and Walter enjoyed his time spent hunting and fishing.

He was an avid reader so he found plenty to keep him busy in all seasons of the year. Walter and Charlene were active members of Prince of Peace Lutheran Church while residing in Mt. Vernon.

Walter was a man of few words, but his actions spoke loudly enough for everyone to know what was important to him. His love of family was clear early in his life through his care of his parents and siblings, and this love of family continued as he established his family with Charlene. He displayed love through patience, kindness, understanding, and generosity to all he knew and loved. Walter’s family could feel guilty that we have had the gift of him for 99 plus years but selfishly still wanted a few more.

The life Walter led was truly a life well lived, and he leaves a remarkable legacy as the patriarch of our family. He will be greatly missed by all who were fortunate to share his life. We each will keep him alive with our special memories. If we get a whiff of Captain Black pipe tobacco smoke, we will smile in remembrance of how much he enjoyed his pipe for so many years.

Walter is survived by his wife Charlene Lang Bean and his children Linda Bean Bynum, Hal (Jennifer) Bean, and Reverend Timothy (Lisa) Bean; grandchildren Sarah Huber, Rachel (Toney) Lewis, Lauren Bean, Grace Bean, Kyle (Ariana) Bush, Debbie (Andy) Hensler,and Daniel (Tori) Bean; siblings Jerry (Kay) Bean and Carolyn (Jim) Lane; and many beloved great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews and friends.

He is predeceased by his parents Velma and George Bean and siblings Georgia Wyatt, Jean Charlene La Rue, Novena Bonnell, George Bean Jr., Ferdie Bean and Nadine Gosnell.

Visitation is 4-8 p.m. Nov. 17 at the Braun Family Funeral Home in Columbia with a special military presentation at 6 p.m.

Burial will be at 11 a.m. Nov. 18 at Campground Cemetery in Ridgway.

In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully requests that memorials be made to the American Legion Post of your choice.