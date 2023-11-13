Jean M. Hill | Obituary

Jean Marie Hill, 81, of Red Bud, died Nov. 7, 2023, at her residence.

She was born to the late Richard and Melba (nee Gutherie) Todd on Sept. 30, 1942, in DuQuoin.

Jean married Dallas J. Hill on Aug. 20, 1966, in Pinckneyville; he preceded her in death on March 28, 2020.

She enjoyed working as a teacher assistant at Red Bud Elementary School and made many friends during her time there.

She was a member of St. Peter’s United Church of Christ in Red Bud. She loved spending time with her grandchildren, friends and traveling with her husband in their RV.

“When someone you love becomes a memory, that memory becomes a treasure”

She is survived by her children Lauri Hamilton of Clayton, N.C., and Todd (Ginger)Hill of Red Bud; grandchildren Logan, Ashlyn and Carson Biethman; brother Richard (Jean) Todd of Hannibal, Mo.; and many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents and her loving husband.

Visitation is 4-8 p.m. Nov. 16 at Pechacek Funeral Homes in Red Bud and 9:30-11 a.m. Nov. 17 at St. Peter’s United Church of Christ, Red Bud.

A funeral service will follow at the church with Rev. Cory Hartz officiating.

Interment will be at St. Peter’s United Church of Christ Cemetery in Red Bud

Memorials may be made to: Shriners Hospitals for Children; or St. Peter’s United Church of Christ, Red Bud.