Phyllis M. Brown | Obituary

Phyllis M. Brown, 95, of Waterloo, died Nov. 13, 2023, at Red Bud Regional Hospital, Red Bud. She was born Jan. 4, 1928, in East St. Louis.

Phyllis started working as a clerk at Scrugg’s Department Store in East St. Louis in 1943, then as an operator for Southwestern Bell Telephone, then moving to Utilites Insurance Co. and ending her career as a dispatcher with the Columbia Police Department, serving for 18 years. She was a member of Immanuel Lutheran Church in Waterloo, and had also been active with Columbia American Legion Post 581 Auxiliary.

Surviving are her daughter Pamela (David) Roberts; son Keith Brown; grandchildren Dianna (Trevor) Cruden, Tonya (Tim) Schilling, Kelly (Nathan) Reinhold, Susanna Oliver and Danny (Laurel) Roberts; step-granddaughter Stephanie Brown; several great-grandchildren, along with other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents Oscar and Madeline (nee Foeller) Behrman; husband Donald E. Brown Sr.; son Donald E. Brown Jr.; daughter and son-in-law Cathy and Steve Goforth; grandson Scott Brown; and several brothers and sisters.

Visitation will be Nov. 27 from 10-11 a.m. at Leesman Funeral Home, Columbia.

Funeral service will follow visitation at 11 a.m. Nov. 27 at the funeral home with Rev. Merritt Demski officiating.

Interment will follow at the Valhalla Gardens Of Memory Mausoleum, Belleville.

In lieu of customary remembrances, the family requests memorial contributions be directed to Immanuel Lutheran Church, Waterloo.