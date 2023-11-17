Bernice M. Reinhold | Obituary

Bernice M. Reinhold (nee Fahey), 90, of Waterloo, died Nov. 14, 2023, in Chesterfield, Mo.. She was born Aug. 12, 1933, in Red Bud.

She was a loving mother, wife, grandmother and great-grandmother and had a heart of gold.

She was a member of Ss. Peter and Paul Church – Waterloo.

She is survived by her children Ann Marie (Kirby) McCreary, Mike (Sandy) Reinhold, Dennis (Tina) Reinhold, Tom (Diana) Reinhold and Donna (Shahid) Bari; seven grandchildren; great-grandchildren; sister Betty Berg; brother Denis (Kathy) Fahey; sister-in-law Mary Ann Fahey; nieces; nephews; and cousins.

Bernice is preceded in death by her husband Robert R. Reinhold; parents Clarence J. and Edna (nee Lutker) Fahey Sr.; sister Madelyn (Don) Clark; and brother Clarence Fahey.

Visitation is 9-11 a.m. Nov. 18 at Quernheim Funeral Home in Waterloo.

Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11:30 a.m. Nov. 18 at Ss. Peter & Paul Church in Waterloo with Father Linus Umoren C.M. officiating.

Interment will be at Ss. Peter & Paul Cemetery in Waterloo.

As an expression of sympathy the family prefers memorial contributions to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.