Dennis A. Diehl | Obituary

We mourn the loss of Dennis Allen Diehl, 73, affectionately known as Denny, born on July 26, 1950, and passed away on Oct. 11, 2023. His departure leaves a void in our hearts, yet his impactful life’s story offers solace and inspiration.

One of Denny’s most meaningful accomplishments, aside from being appointed to the Coast Guard Academy, was becoming a charter boat captain in the Florida Keys. Boy, did he have some “fish” stories.

Enthusiastic about life, Denny had a wide range of interests. He was a die-hard fan of fishing and watching sports, especially baseball. He also found solace in reading, diving deep into the worlds beyond the pages. His passion for these activities brought joy to his life and to those who witnessed his passion and excitement.

His personality was best described as compassionate, goofy, witty, and full of love. His ability to bring warmth and laughter to any room was complemented by his strong will and determination. Denny was an overcomer., who faced life with a smile and positive attitude no matter what he faced. If someone told him it was impossible, he’d say, “They don’t know me”. His strength in the face of adversity and his unwavering faith in Jesus Christ were some of his most inspiring traits. His greatest achievement was becoming a born-again Christian, an act of faith that guided him throughout his life.

His legacy will continue in the hearts and minds of those who had the privilege of knowing him. The lessons he shared, his infectious smile, and his positive attitude will continue to inspire and guide us. Dennis “Denny” Diehl, a beloved family man, a compassionate friend, and an admirable individual, will be greatly missed by all.

Denny is survived by his loving wife, Jeanne (Huch) Diehl, who stood by him through the ebbs and flows of life. He also leaves behind his sons, Jason (Ashley) Diehl, (grandchildren, Mason, Wyatt and Elaina Diehl), Jeffry (Alisa) Diehl (grandchildren, Destany Schneider and William Diehl) step-son John Perea ( grandchildren, Juliette, Luca and Lana Perea) Siblings: brother, Clark Diehl, sisters, Cindy (Tom) Frierdich and Fran (Allen) Wittenborn, along with numerous nieces and nephews. Their shared memories and familial bonds will forever be cherished.

He was predeceased by his parents, Albert H. Diehl and Edna Mae Diehl, as well as his brothers, Albert H. Diehl II and John Diehl. Dennis’s absence is felt deeply within the family and by all who knew him.

Celebration of life to be held in spring 2024, to be announced at a later time.