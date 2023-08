Ryder is a good boy who is friendly with people and dogs. He walks well on a leash and is housebroken. Ryder loves to run and play and fetch tennis balls.

Ryder is 10 years old.

The adoption fee for adult dogs, seven months and older, is $250. All pets are microchipped, up to date on vaccines, and will be altered prior to adoption. If you are interested in setting up a meet and greet, please complete an online adoption application or visit him at the sh