Bruce | Pet of the Week

Say hello to Bruce, the dashing goofball that’s all about fun and games! This handsome hound is the master of wagging tails and winning hearts. From romping with fellow canines to solving puzzles with his favorite humans, Bruce is a whirlwind of activity and excitement.

With his charming personality, Bruce is a pro at making new friends, whether they walk on two legs or four. He’s a certified attention enthusiast, and if your phone steals too much of your gaze, he’s not shy about pawing his way into the spotlight.

Bruce might be big, but he’s also a big softie. He’s in the process of learning some paw-some manners, which can be a challenge in the shelter. But fear not, because outside the shelter, Bruce shines like a star. He’s even starting to embrace the concept of a crate thanks to his shelter buddy’s help.

If you’re ready for a goofy buddy who’s as handsome as he is heartwarming, Bruce is your guy. So why wait? Swing by the shelter and let Bruce show you a world of tail-wagging adventure and wiggly fun!

Bruce is 2 years old and weighs 66 pounds.

The adoption fee for adult dogs, seven months and older, is $250. All pets are microchipped, up to date on vaccines, and will be altered prior to adoption. If you are interested in setting up a meet and greet, please complete an online adoption application. If you are interested in setting up a meet and greet, please stop by during open hours. Dogs may be in a foster home, therefore scheduling an appointment is recommended, but not necessary. If you have an existing dog at home, we recommend bringing it to meet your new family member.