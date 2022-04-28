Pepper | Pet of the Week

Hi, my name is Pepper. I am a three year old terrier mix. I’m a sweet and goofy girl who can be a little shy at first but I warm up pretty quickly. I love to run and play outside with toys or with my dog friends. I like to get belly rubs and give kisses. I am doing great with potty training and working hard on my leash manners.

Pepper is three years old and weighs 56 pounds,

