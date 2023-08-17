Peppa | Pet of the Week

Did you say CUDDLE? I’ll be right there!

My name is Peppa, kinda like Salt-n-Peppa, I’m black and white and sometimes a bit spicy. I like to bark to tell you what’s going on in the neighborhood, so if you want me to keep an eye on comings and goings around your house, I’m your girl.

I also love to swim! I can do the doggy paddle like nobody’s business.

If you want velcro, just stick yourself right at my side and I’ll do the same for you.

If you have other dogs in your house, I love to play with them.

Peppa is three years old and weighs 68 pounds.

The adoption fee for adult dogs, seven months and older, is $250. All pets are microchipped, up to date on vaccines, and will be altered prior to adoption. If you are interested in setting up a meet and greet, please complete an online adoption application. If you are interested in setting up a meet and greet, please stop by during open hours. Dogs may be in a foster home, therefore scheduling an appointment is recommended, but not necessary. If you have an existing dog at home, we recommend bringing it to meet your new family member.