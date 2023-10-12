Wario | Pet of the Week

Republic-Times- October 12, 2023

Wario is a loveable goof! This boy wants to be loved by all. He’d be an amazing family dog or be happy in a single person home. He’s great with other dogs and cats too. Bonus is that he is not a jumper! He keeps his crate clean and is quiet while in it. Wario is easy going, likes to take walks, and is food motivated.

Wario is one year old and weighs 44 pounds.

The adoption fee for adult dogs, seven months and older, is $250. All pets are microchipped, up to date on vaccines, and will be altered prior to adoption. If you are interested in setting up a meet and greet, please complete an online adoption application. If you are interested in setting up a meet and greet, please stop by during open hours. Dogs may be in a foster home, therefore scheduling an appointment is recommended, but not necessary. If you have an existing dog at home, we recommend bringing it to meet your new family member.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Republic-Times

The Republic-Times has been Monroe County's hometown newspaper since 1890. Serving Columbia, Waterloo, Valmeyer, Hecker and every town in between, we strive to provide the news that matters most to you in the timeliest manner possible. For more information on subscribing to the Republic-Times, call 939-3814 or visit the "Subscribe" page on this website.

Pepper | Pet of the Week

October 5, 2023

Bruce | Pet of the Week

September 28, 2023

Panda | Pet of the Week

September 21, 2023
HTC web
MonroeCountyElectric300X15012_19