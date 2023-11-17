Buddie | Pet of the Week

NOT A MORNING PERSON? ME EITHER!!!

Buddie Girl is a quiet, affectionate girl who enjoys sleeping in. She knows sit, paw, no, and wait. Her favorite activities are watching TV, playing ball, sunbathing in the yard and snuggling. Buddie also likes waiting at the refrigerator for a cube of ice! Buddie is food driven and is very gentle when taking ice and dog treats. When you return home from being gone, expect to be greeted by a wiggle and a howl of excitement! Otherwise, Buddie is quiet and doesn’t bark much. Buddie Girl loves to play when she’s not sleeping or relaxing. She would be perfectly happy searching for bugs in the grass, bird watching, and chasing around her ball outside (a tall fenced in yard would be amazing)! She loves to play/chew on her “chew chews” or “toys”.

Buddie can be shy and a little slow to warm up with new people. She is incredibly sweet, snuggly and loving to her humans and has the softest fur. She has an amazing ability to get cozy and nap anywhere. Buddie lived with other dogs in a previous foster home but would prefer to be the only pet in the household. If she has to have a dog sibling, she would get along better with a submissive personality and someone her size. Buddie Girl gets along with cats too!

Buddie is one year old and weighs about 63 pounds.

The adoption fee for adult dogs, seven months and older, is $250. All pets are microchipped, up to date on vaccines, and will be altered prior to adoption. All pets are microchipped, up to date on vaccines, and will be altered prior to adoption. If you are interested in setting up a meet and greet, please complete an online adoption application and Helping Strays will call you to make an appointment.