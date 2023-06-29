Bailey | Pet of the Week

Bailey is a sweet and silly girl. She is puppy-like in her manners and is very active. She is learning manners in her training sessions and would benefit from continuing this once she is adopted. (Helping Strays offers free training after adoption). She likes to play fetch, eat treats, and gets along with other dogs. Bailey would do best with children over 12 years of age.

Bailey is extremely affectionate, likes cuddles and attention. She is crate trained and she does not bark at other dogs and loves meeting them. Bailey is very intelligent and learns quickly. She has excellent promise for long term trainability and responds well to training and learning commands. She knows sit, down, no, stay, wait, drop it, take it, leave it, up, off, come, place, and crate. She even walks well on a leash for walks. Bailey is very good with physical contact with all areas, great at vet visits and groomers.

If you are interested in a super terrific dog and willing to do the training to help her reach her full potential, please schedule a time to meet Bailey.

Bailey is one year old and weighs 55 pounds.

The adoption fee for adult dogs, seven months and older, is $250. All pets are microchipped, up to date on vaccines, and will be altered prior to adoption. Lucy is currently in a foster home. If you are interested in setting up a meet and greet, please complete an online adoption application and Helping Strays will call you to make an appointment.