Fanny | Pet of the Week

Hi my name is Fanny. I am a sweet girl that may take a minute to get to know you. I love toys, playing fetch, and basking in the sunshine. I already know how to sit, shake, and lay down. I would make a great family pet. Come get to know me today!

Fanny is two years old and weighs 56 pounds.

The adoption fee for adult dogs, seven months and older, is $250. All pets are microchipped, up to date on vaccines, and will be altered prior to adoption. If you are interested in setting up a meet and greet, please complete an online adoption application or visit him at the shelter.